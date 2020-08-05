Samsung guns for iPad Pro with the massive Galaxy Tab S7+

Today, at Samsung's first stream-only Unpacked event, the company announced two new (and highly leaked) tablets: the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. Samsung also announced the Galaxy Watch 3, a mainstream smartwatch running the company's Tizen OS.
Here are the specs of the Galaxy Tab S7+:
- Screen: 12.4-inches, 2800x1752 (WQXGA+) Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz
- Colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver
- OS: Android 10
- CPU: Snapdragon 865+
- Memory / Storage: 6GB + 128GB / 8GB +256GB + MicroSD
- Battery: 10,090 mAh
- Cameras: 13-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 8-megapixel front camera
- Accessories: S Pen, Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard
The Tab S7+ when combined with the Book Cover keyboard is basically a laptop. You can use it in the regular Android 10 tablet mode, but when you snap in the keyboard you can also use Samsung's desktop-esque Dex mode. This would, in essence, be the largest "laptop" with a 120Hz OLED display available.
While these tablets do look somewhat, let's say reminiscent of the iPad, it should be noted that the S Pen does come included with Samsung's tablets. Plus, the S Pen will charge while magnetically stuck to the back, and you can stick it to the side for easy access too.
Here are the specs of the Tab S7:
- Screen: 11-inches, 2560x1600(WQXGA) LTPS TFT, up to 120Hz
- Colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver
- OS: Android 10
- CPU: Snapdragon 865+
- Memory / Storage: 6GB + 128GB / 8GB +256GB + microSD
- Battery: 8,000 mAh
- Cameras: 13-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 8-megapixel front camera
- Accessories: S Pen, Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard
If you're not looking for a full laptop replacement, Samsung's smaller Galaxy Tab S7 will fill that traditional tablet gap. There are a few differences between the Tab S7 and the Tab S7+, like the use of an LCD screen instead of OLED, but it's also capable of running at 120Hz, so not too much of a loss. The processor, RAM, and storage options are also the same, so going smaller won't cost you performance.
Waiting for Samsung's new flagship watch?
Here are the Watch3 specs:
- Sizes: 41mm and 45mm
- Colors: Stainless Steel: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White, Titanium: Mystic Black
- Display: 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX
- Battery: 41mm: 247mAh, 45mm: 340mAh
- CPU: Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz
- OS: Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5
- Memory / Storage: 1GB RAM + 8GB internal storage
- Connectivity: LTE (optional), Bluetooth, WiFi
If you're thinking: Did we skip from the original Galaxy Watch to this new Galaxy Watch 3?, you'd be exactly right. Regardless of Samsung's moving target of a naming scheme, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the company's new flagship watch. The highlights are that the body is slimmer and the screen is larger. As you can see in the images above and below, it doesn't look like a monster watch like some previous Android-compatible watches. There are new features like blood pressure and ECG measurements, but both will depending on which country you live in.