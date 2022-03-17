If you’re in the market for a new laptop, Samsung announced it’s tossing in a free 24-inch CRG5 Gaming Monitor or 32-inch Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor with all preorders of its Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and Galaxy Book 2 360 laptops, starting today.

Samsung announced its new Windows laptops at MWC 2022 with a focus on wide-angle 1080p webcams and better battery life (up to 21 hours of video playback in some cases). Regardless if they support the S-Pen stylus and have a 360-hinge like the Pro 360 or 360 models or are just a straightforward laptop like the Pro, each of Samsung’s new devices comes with either a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 chips for Intel’s latest performance improvements.

The CRG5 Gaming Monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Samsung

The 24-inch CRG5 Gaming Monitor is not on the high-end of Samsung’s gaming monitors at a normal price of $259.99 but that doesn’t mean it’s without its perks, especially for free. The 16:9 CRG5 is 144Hz, has a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, supports AMD FreeSync for tear-free in-game visuals, and has a slight curve (1800R, technically).

The Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Samsung

The 32-inch Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor normally sells for $329.99 and is unsurprisingly that much nicer. With the Odyessy you get a 165Hz refresh rate, the same 1080p resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a more dramatic 15000R curve.

The irony of bundling gaming monitors with what are meant to be lightweight laptops focused on productivity is that even with more powerful 12th Gen Intel processors, you might not be playing games that take full advantage of everything the monitors can do. That’s totally okay, though, because again, they’re free .

Here’s the breakdown of which monitor comes with which laptop:

The Galaxy Book 2 360 starts at $899.99 and comes with the CRG5 Gaming Monitor

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at $1,049.99 and comes with the Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at $1,249.99 and comes with the Odyseey G35T Gaming Monitor

All three laptops are available to pre-order today, with shipments expected to start On April 1.