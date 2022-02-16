Samsung is doing another virtual event on February 27

The show don’t stop for nothing anymore, not even new variants of the virus. Samsung has just announced it’s holding another virtual event on February 27, which coincides with Mobile World Congress MWC (2022), to announce new Galaxy devices.

Samsung sent the below invite to Input:

Samsung’s Galaxy MWC event invite. Samsung

And here’s an animated version:

Animated version of Samsung Galaxy MWC 2022 Event. Samsung

Can we glean anything from this invite? Maybe! Or maybe it’s just a grand tease. I see a laptop, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldables. An S Pen stylus! The Galaxy S22 Ultra and its distinct camera cutouts. And a smartwatch, which could be the Galaxy Watch 4 or a new version.

MWC 2022 is happening in-person in Barcelona this year. Though Input will not be on the ground as we would normally any normal year, we will be covering the show’s biggest announcements virtually like we did CES 2022.