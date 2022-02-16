MWC 2022
Samsung is doing another virtual event on February 27
In the words of DJ Khaled: another one.
The show don’t stop for nothing anymore, not even new variants of the virus. Samsung has just announced it’s holding another virtual event on February 27, which coincides with Mobile World Congress MWC (2022), to announce new Galaxy devices.
Samsung sent the below invite to Input:
And here’s an animated version:
Can we glean anything from this invite? Maybe! Or maybe it’s just a grand tease. I see a laptop, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldables. An S Pen stylus! The Galaxy S22 Ultra and its distinct camera cutouts. And a smartwatch, which could be the Galaxy Watch 4 or a new version.
MWC 2022 is happening in-person in Barcelona this year. Though Input will not be on the ground as we would normally any normal year, we will be covering the show’s biggest announcements virtually like we did CES 2022.
What is Samsung announcing? — Seeing as the Galaxy S22 phones (our reviews are in progress) and the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets were just announced last week and they’re launching two days before this MWC event, we’re going to guess that Samsung will be either announcing updates for existing products or entirely new products in different categories. Maybe a new Galaxy Book laptop? It’s MWC — a mobile show — so it’s gotta be mobile-related. We’ll find out more on February 27 at 1 p.m. ET.