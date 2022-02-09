You can’t buy the Galaxy S22 from Samsung because its site is busted

The Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets were just announced less than two hours ago. Did you want to pre-order from Samsung.com and get a bunch of pre-order goodies? Sorry, you can’t because Samsung’s checkout page isn’t working.

Pre-orders for Samsung’s new devices currently can’t be completed, with transactions ending in a blank store page or an error message when customers try to check out.

Seeing a spinning wheel? You’re not alone. Input

Three writers at Input were able to reproduce the problem and it seems to apply to more than just maxed out versions of the $1,199 S22 Ultra and $1399 Tab S8 Ultra. The same issue comes up with the carrier options Samsung offers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular. Transactions on carrier websites themselves seem to be unaffected.

The site also kicks you back to this page and says your cart is empty. Input

It’s not clear if demand is the issue or something technical on Samsung’s end, but it's a small road bump in the launch of the companies new flagship products. Pre-orders for both the new Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy S22 models are supposed to open today, February 9, with both product lines expected to be widely available on February 25.

Prices vary for the new phones and tablets vary. The Galaxy S22 is $799, the Galaxy S22+ is $999, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is $1,199. Meanwhile, The Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699, raises to $899 for the Galaxy Tab S8+, and tops out at $1099 for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with base RAM and storage.

Input has reached out to Samsung for more information on this issue and will update this article if we learn more.