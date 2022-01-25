The Galaxy S22 is coming on February 9

The cat’s out of the bag: Samsung’s first Unpacked event for 2022 is happening on February 9. Once again the mobile event is virtual, streaming on samsung.com.

Samsung sent the below media invite to Input. Are there any teasers in the image? The pink S (for S-series, duh!) could mean a pink S22 is coming. But what about “The Epic Standard” — what does that mean? Maybe something, maybe nothing.

Is this a teaser for a pink Galaxy S22? Samsung

Leaked already — If you’re a reader of Input, you already know what Samsung has planned. We’re expecting at least three versions of the Galaxy S22: S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. The latter is the most interesting device of the bunch since the leaks and Samsung themselves have hinted at bringing Galaxy Note-like features such as the S Pen.

Unlike the S21 Ultra, which supports an S Pen (sold separately), the S22 Ultra is expected to come with an S Pen built-in. The camera cutout on the rear will ditch the “contour cut camera” on the S22 and S22+ in favor of singular rings if the leaks and artist renders based on them are accurate.

Phone leaker @evleaks was busy today. The Twitter account leaked the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in all of their colors. @evleaks allowed us to share some images below. The S22 and S22+ resemble the S21 and S21+ with the contour cut camera — the main difference being the bump is more glass-like (or is it glossy plastic?). Meanwhile, the S22 Ultra has a more flat top and bottom that’s more Galaxy Note 20 Ultra-like.

Galaxy S22 Image courtesy of @evleaks

Galaxy S22 Ultra Image courtesy of @evleaks

Also leaked: the Galaxy Tab S8. There might be a few models with a base one with equal-sized bezels around the display and a higher-end version with a little notch.