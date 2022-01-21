Samsung wants you to reserve new Galaxy devices nobody has seen yet

Samsung is drumming up some hype before what we’re expecting to be the release of its highly-anticipated Galaxy S22 lineup and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra during its Unpacked event next month. They’re even letting you reserve a spot to preorder a device that nobody has yet to see. That’s confidence!

TM Roh, Samsung’s president and head of MX Business, posted a blog post that largely dances around what we all want to know, but he does include several hints scattered throughout.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created,” Roh writes. “The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.”

Going off some of the leaks and Roh’s phrasing, it looks like we’ll be seeing the S22 Ultra that is so far considered to be a combination between the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series, which was noticeably absent from last year’s lineup.

Hint hint nudge nudge — Roh drops some further hints in the post, saying, “we know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper.”

Again, these comments shouldn’t count as any form of confirmation, but it does suggest that Samsung’s new Note replacement could include the S Pen; the S21 Ultra supports an S Pen, but it’s sold separately. And if we’re wrong in our assumptions, well, I’d say that’s pretty mean of Samsung to string us along so blatantly.

Leaked details — Samsung even dropped a video teaser that also seems to hint that two of their devices would be merging together for its latest offering, but again, only a guess. Even with Roh’s lengthy editorial post, there are still no confirmed specs or details of Samsung’s new phones. But what we do have is leaks.

According to the leaks, Samsung is planning for a base S22, an S22+, and the S22 Ultra, which will be the largest of the three. The leaks for the S22 Ultra detail a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Some of the other leaked specs for the S22 Ultra include a 6.8-inch display with a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Then, there’s the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which again leaked. We’re expecting a screen as large as 14.6 inches with a notch.

Reserve now — Even with the leaked specs, I’d still be wary of preordering anything, but Samsung wants you to reserve a spot to then be able to preorder these phones. The reservation does mean you can always decide not to go through with the preorder once you have all seen the devices officially. But at least you get a nice consolation prize of $50 credit for other Galaxy products during preorder for having some blind faith in Samsung.

Either way, we’ll have to wait until Samsung’s Unpacked event where they will most likely reveal the S22. Roh only mentioned in his post that the event will take place in February, but that’s where leaks come in again, saying we could see the event as early as February 9.