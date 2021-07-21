Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 unveil for August 11

It’s official: Samsung is holding its next virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. The media invite the company sent along strongly suggests the company will announce the heavily leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones.

These shapes sure resemble a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung

As usual, Samsung is jumping the gun a little bit. Even before making both foldable phones official, Samsung is letting customers reserve early for the unannounced devices to score trade-in credit and discounts on Samsung Care+. Specifically, according to a Samsung spokesperson:

12 free months of Samsung Care+

Up to an extra $200 trade-in credit

A special pre-order offer

What we’re expecting — There’s very little that we don’t know about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 that hasn’t already been spoiled by leakers over the past few months. For the Z Fold 3, we’re expecting a foldable that’s similar to the Z Fold 2. The new model will likely have a tougher foldable glass screen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip. It’ll come in several new colors including a military/olive green. Leaker Ice Universe has hinted that the cameras might not get an upgrade and will lag behind the S21 Ultra. The Z Fold 3 might also be slightly more affordable this year.

As for the Z Flip 3, we’re expecting a tweaked Z Flip (Samsung is skipping the Z Flip 2) with rearranged cameras and upgraded internal specs such as a more powerful chip and faster 5G. The smaller foldable might also sport a larger exterior display.

Smartwatch upgrades — In addition to the two foldables, leaks claim Samsung will also use the event to announce new Wear-powered smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 4 in two models (regular and “Classic”) and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. Those got leaked in full via Amazon Canada last week.

New earbuds — And finally, Samsung is probably going to drop new Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds — allegedly “Galaxy Buds 2” which are successors to the Galaxy Buds/Buds+ (not to be confused with the Galaxy Buds Live or the Galaxy Buds Pro).