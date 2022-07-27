The leaks for Samsung’s Z Fold 4 are still flowing even though we’re only a couple weeks out from the Unpacked event in August. We’ve seen everything from a full spec sheet leak to alleged “press shots,” giving us a solid idea of what Samsung’s foldable could look like when it’s officially revealed.

Going off all the leaks, the Z Fold 4 seems to offer some slight upgrades and adjustments to its successful predecessor, the Z Fold 3. Hopefully, Samsung can continue to carry the torch for the foldables market with its upcoming offering. Here’s everything we’ve heard so far about the Z Fold 4.

Rumors

WHAT ARE THE Z FOLD 4’S SPECS?

Back in May, we saw full spec sheets of the Z Fold 4 from two reputable leakers, Ice Universe and Yogesh Brar. The two tweets differed slightly for a couple of specs, but offered a good idea of what the foldable could do. According to the leaks, the Z Fold 4 will have a 7.6-inch main display with a 6.2-inch outer display, both of them being AMOLED and 120Hz. The new foldable will be built with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

The camera specs vary a little between the two leakers, but the 50-megapixel main camera, the 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel outer cam all line up. These camera specs and processor upgrades are a notable improvement over the Z Fold 3 and its 12-megapixel main camera and Snapdragon 888. On the other hand, better specs could mean a potential price increase.

WILL THE Z FOLD 4 HAVE BETTER BATTERY LIFE?

The two leaked spec sheets also lined up with the Z Fold 4 having a 4,400 mAh battery. This is a letdown since that means it will be the same as the Z Fold 3, which didn’t offer great battery life to begin with. A safety certification from a Korean certification database also shows that the Z Fold 4 will have a 4,400 mAh battery.

It looks like the less-than-stellar battery life will remain a sticking point for Samsung’s foldables. A larger battery could mean a chunkier smartphone, which could be why Samsung opted to stick with the same battery capacity and slim design. However, poor battery life won’t do any favors for Samsung trying to convert people away from traditional smartphones.

WHAT WILL THE Z FOLD 4 LOOK LIKE?

91Mobiles’ Evan Blass recently leaked the alleged “press shots” of the Z Fold 4, showing that they will come in black, beige and gray/green. Before that, Ice universe tweeted that Samsung changed the design of the Z Fold 4, posting a comparison photo that highlights a slimmer hinge.

The leaked press images show the Z Fold 4 in three colors. Evan Blass / 91Mobiles

Looking at the press shots, it doesn’t look like Samsung went for a major overhaul in terms of its Z Fold design. However, the potentially slimmer hinge could be a sign that Samsung listening to the complaints over the Z Fold 3’s noticeable crease.

WHEN WILL THE Z FOLD 4 COME OUT?

Samsung has marked off August 10 as the date for its next Unpacked event. We’re expecting Samsung to reveal its Z Fold 4, as well as its other foldables and accessories, like the Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. Industry leaker Jon Prosser added some more detail to the dates, noting that the two foldables will be announced on August 10, but will be available on August 26.

HOW MUCH WILL THE Z FOLD 4 COST?

With the announcement date just a couple weeks away, a retailer accidentally published pricing info of the Z Fold 4 a little too early, as spotted by GSMArena. According to the screenshot, the 256GB version of the Z Fold 4 will cost around €1,864, or around $1,888, while the 512GB version will go for €1,982, or about $2,007. The uneven pricing could be due to taxes or conversion rates, but if those are in the right ballpark amount, that means we could see a roughly $100 increase from the Z Fold 3’s retail price.

We really wanted to see a price cut here, especially since Samsung dropped the retail price by $200 for the Z Fold 3. Even with the Z Flip 4, Samsung has to price its foldables at a reasonable enough price to entice people to switch over from traditional smartphones.

Considering that the battery is likely going to be the same for the Z Fold 4, we were expecting the same price as the Z Fold 3. At least Samsung may be including better cameras and an improved processor. If the price increase is accurate, it’s a bit of a bummer since Samsung could be leading the way in terms of reasonably priced for foldables.