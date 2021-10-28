Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds Z Flip 3 case

This week has been fairly busy for Samsung; the company recently announced a potential cloud-gaming service that will leverage the existing network of its Tizen Smart TVs. Now, instead of a nebulous gaming announcement, Samsung has an actual product for us: the Galaxy Buds Z Flip3 case.

Per the press release — “Designed to look like a miniature Z Flip3, the case is perfect for holding the latest pair from the Galaxy Buds series – including the Galaxy Bud2, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds Live. And just like the Galaxy Z Flip3, these adorable cases are available in Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender to match.”

The case is made out of polycarbonate, thereby offering a degree of protection for your Galaxy Buds. And speaking of the Galaxy Buds, if you happen to be in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 happen to be a nice alternative to the Galaxy Buds Pro at $50 less.

Flooded market— Over the last few years we’ve been inundated with all different kinds of wireless ear buds. Brand loyalists gravitate towards Apple’s AirPods, with the AirPods 3 recently dropping, or Samsung’s Galaxy line. Music professionals probably lean towards the highest quality sound they can find, which would be in line with Sennheiser’s CX Plus. There’s also Beats, Jabra, and Bose trying to win consumer affection with models priced under $200.

All in all there are a lot of options out there, so it would make sense for companies to begin making highly-targeted accessories to accompany the wireless ear bud in question. If you can’t take a bigger slice of the pie, start covering the slice you do have with whipped cream.