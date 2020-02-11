Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip with the world's first foldable glass display

Surprising absolutely nobody, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Z Flip, its second stab at foldable phone, at its Unpacked event in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The Z Flip is markedly different foldable than the Galaxy Fold, which launched to lukewarm reception and a whopping $1,980 price. Instead of a phone that unfolds open to a larger tablet-sized screen, the Galaxy Z Flip is a regular smartphone that folds closed into a smaller device. It's similar to the Motorola Razr.

Samsung's new foldable also costs less: $1,380 when it launches on February 14.

The basics — The Z Flip has a 6.7-inch OLED display that bends in half. Samsung says the "Infinity Flex Display" is the first one that is made of glass. Every foldable phone display has used plastic, which is more malleable, but less durable and scratch-resistant than glass.

Underneath the folding screen, there's a Snapdragon 855+ chip and 8GB of RAM. It's not the newest Snapdragon 865, but I'm sure it's fine. I'm just glad it's not spec'd out like a mid-range device. The phone also comes with a 3,300 mAh battery (two cells split between the top and bottom halves of the phone) and works with wireless charging; it also has Wireless Powershare to charge other devices like wireless earbuds.

The Z Flip doesn't have 5G like the Galaxy S20 phones, but it does support 1Gbps LTE.

There's also a fingerprint reader on the right side (an increasingly rare feature now that most phones are switching to face unlock or in-display fingerprint sensors).

Like Samsung's other flagship phones, there's no headphone jack. Sorry bub!

Secondary screen — On the outside of the phone, there's a small little display next to the dual cameras. This screen is tiny so you won't be using it for apps; it shows the time, battery life, and other notifications. Users can tap on the notifications to launch into the app on the larger display.

Hinge secrets — Samsung says the hinge of the Z Flip has special fibers inside to help block out dust and debris. We'll see about that. The hinge also snaps at different angles with Flex Mode. At 90 degrees, you could, for example, use it to watch YouTube videos on the top half and read comments on the bottom.

Three cameras — Like the Galaxy Note 10, the Z Flip has a center-aligned 10-megapixel selfie hole-punch camera. There's also two 12-megapixel cameras on the back: a main camera and an ultra-wide.

Comes in three colors — Mirror Purple and Mirror Black and Mirror Gold. There's also a special edition designed by Thom Browne.

This story is developing...