Do you want a 55-inch curved monitor that works vertically? Samsung thinks so.

It is a real shame that I am not at CES 2022 in-person to see all of the unique TVs and monitors from Samsung and LG like that 16:18 display or the OLED TV throne. CES is very much a display show, after all.

Had I been at Samsung’s booth, I would be able to tell you if its new Odyssey Ark 55” rules. Sadly, I can’t, so these two images provided by Samsung will have to do for now.

The 16:9 curved (still going strong) Odyssey Ark has a height-adjustable stand that pivots and tilts. Horizontally is how most people will be using it, but if you want, you can rotate it to portrait mode. A flat screen oriented in portrait mode makes sense, but does a curved one? It’s very weird.

According to Samsung: “This new vertical cockpit-style rotating display provides a new gaming experience and allows portrait or landscape orientation for multi-tasking and multi-window setup.”

Samsung hasn’t released full specs on the Odyssey Ark 55”. We just know it has a 4K resolution and a wireless dial controller that controls its lights and interface. It looks neat. Monitor buttons suck. Why do they always suck? A dial seems smart. But it’s also an extra thing on your desk.

Price and availability — I wish I knew. I’m sure it’s expensive. It always is.

Curvy. Samsung

I also wish Samsung had shown the screen itself — you know, what you’ll be looking at. I’m sure the bezels aren’t chunky or anything, but how do you not show the front? Or the back? Even in a render?