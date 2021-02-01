Samsung permanently drops Galaxy Z Flip 5G to $1,200

Originally retailing for $1,450, Samsung has officially dropped the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to $1,200. Samsung says this permanent price reduction is for the unlocked version of the Z Flip 5G, but the company's website also lists the reduced price for select carriers such as AT&T as well.

The 5G version of the Z Flip is not to be confused with the 4G version, which is weirdly still selling for $1,300 for the unlocked and select carrier models.

Great foldable, lower price — It's baffling to think back to a year ago when the Z Flip launched to such limited quantities that people (read: tech-obsessed nerds like us) were forced to pay exorbitant resale prices to check out the hot new foldable action.

A year later, Samsung's smaller foldable is cheaper and supports 5G (seriously, don't buy the non-5G version unless you get it for a price that's under $1,000). It's no Z Fold 2, but it also doesn't cost $2,000.

If you've been on the fence for a foldable, this permanent price drop is as good of a sign than any to pick one up.

What you get — The Z Flip 5G comes in Mystic Gray or Mystic Bronze. Shame there's no Mirror Purple version like there is the 4G model. That color is hot and I like to think the purple was an indirect nod to other great purple tech devices of past like the GameCube and Game Boy Color.

Some quick and dirty Z Flip 5G specs for ya:

6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED with HDR+ (2,636 x 1,080 resolution)

1.1-inch cover display (300 x 112)

5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip

256GB of storage

8GB of RAM

3,300 mAh battery

Dual cameras on rear: 12-megapixel f/1.8 wide and 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide

10-megapixel f/2.4 selfie camera

Bluetooth 5.0

Side-mounted fingerprint reader