Samsung responds to Galaxy S20 Ultra camera issues: “we are working on [an] update”

We wanted to love the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's powerful cameras when we took on the enormous task of comparing it to the iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy Note 10, and Pixel 4, but were ultimately disappointed by its poor autofocus. But maybe don't panic just yet because a camera update is coming says Samsung.

In a statement sent to Input, a Samsung spokesperson said:

The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system. We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.

Samsung doesn't specifically say whether or not the update will fix the serious autofocus problems, or even when the update will be made available. Just a reminder: the Galaxy S20 phones don't come out until March 6, which means Samsung has a week and a half to push it out. It could arrive as an update on launch day.

In South Korea, a software update has reportedly been pushed out that improves the camera quality and "auto flash" according to TizenHelp. It's unclear if that update is related to this one as there's no mention of fixing autofocus issues either.

A video posted to YouTube compares the S20 Ultra cameras with and without the South Korean software update and it does seem like there's an improvement to the autofocus.

We'll have to confirm for ourselves whether the S20 Ultra's cameras can be salvaged with a patch.