Samsung’s portable T7 Shield SSD can survive a 10-foot drop

Your precious data is in good hands. Samsung released its T7 Shield portable SSD that was designed to handle water, dust, and some pretty big drops. Samsung said it can actually survive a fall of 3 meters, or roughly 10 feet, and tested it by dropping the T7 Shield onto a metal plate.

Combine that with its water and dust resistance and Samsung has made a really reliable portable SSD choice for any content creators dealing with outdoor environments. It’s probably not recommended to just go throwing this thing around willy-nilly, but it’s reassuring to know that you won’t destroy all your photos and videos by just bumping or knocking your SSD in a weird way.

Elemental resistance — The T7 Shield has an IP65 rating, meaning it can handle water being splashed on it and is completely dustproof. The rubber exterior that surrounds the actual SSD also works with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard controls to prevent overheating, meaning you won’t get any interruptions when doing data-heavy tasks, like editing videos or rendering large files.

The rugged SSD shares the same specs as its T7 siblings, including a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s. Samsung included hardware encryption on the T7 Shield, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor like the T7 Touch.

Even with extra padding, the T7 Shield still maintains the super slim and credit-card sized shape, weighing in at 98 grams. It’s still compatible with desktops, laptops, Android devices, and consoles.

Paying for peace of mind — Samsung released the T7 Shield in a 1TB option for $160 and a 2TB version for $290. The portable SSDs are available now in black, blue and beige. The portable SSD also includes both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable.

The T7 Shield isn’t much more expensive than the base T7 model, which retails at $140, but is often on sale. I’d say the $20 is worth the peace of mind that comes with the T7 Shield. Plus, you won’t be complaining about that $20 difference when you prevent your next mini-heart attack after watching your SSD drop out of your camera bag.