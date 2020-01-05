Samsung will announce the Galaxy S11 and a new foldable phone on February 11

It's official: Samsung's next flagship Android phones — the tentatively dubbed Galaxy S11 (or will it be called the S20?) — will almost certainly be announced on February 11 at the company's just-announced Unpacked event. The company says it will announce "new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences."

Samsung sent media the invite below with a rectangle and square in place of the two vowels in "Galaxy."

Are these two phones? Samsung

The event will be held in San Francisco and starts at 11 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET.

What's Samsung teasing? Graphic designer Max J. shared a very likely reinterpretation of the invite:

The first rectangle matches up with the massive camera bump we've seen in the many leaks for the Galaxy S11 and the second square appears to align with Samsung's also-leaked clamshell foldable phone.

Getting ahead of the competition — The Unpacked event kicks off weeks ahead of Mobile World Congress, which runs from February 24 to 27. Samsung used to announce its new phones at the mobile-focused show in Barcelona, but in recent years started holding its own event earlier to put more breathing room between it and other device announcements (mostly from Chinese brands like Huawei and Oppo).

In the meantime, we've compiled a roundup of everything that we think we know about the S11 based on many credible leaks.