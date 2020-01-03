Samsung just casually dropped Lite versions of the S10 and Note 10

Samsung’s announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite devices with little fanfare and no pricing information today. The new devices keep the key features of each handset range but trim a little of the fat to drop their prices. The new handsets will be on show at CES in Las Vegas next week, alongside the company’s new “zero-bezel” TV.

Key specs are the same –– Both new handsets will launch with Android 10 and get a 6.7-inch Full HD (2,400 x 1,080 pixel) display with a punch hole for the front-facing 32MP/f2.2 camera. Both will also come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 4,500mAh battery.

Cameras and chips are different –– Aside from the S Pen, which naturally only comes with the Note 10 Lite, the main differences between the new handsets lie in their rear-camera setups and slightly different processors.

The Galaxy S10 Lite’s trio of snappers includes a macro (5MP/f2.4), ultra-wide (12MP/f2.2) and wide-angle (48MP/f2.0). The Note 10 Lite, meanwhile, gets an ultra-wide (12MP/f2.2), wide-angle (12MP/f1.7) and telephoto (12MP/f2.4).

Only the S10 Lite gets Samsung’s Super Steady OIS for its primary camera, but the Note 10 Lite gets regular OIS for both its regular and telephoto cameras. Also, the Note 10 Lite has the added advantage of the S Pen and the new wave-to-control features Samsung added to it with the larger Note 10 and Note 10 Plus handsets.

How much cheaper will the Lite devices be than their full-fat brethren? We’ll find out next week. For now, rest easy knowing that yes, you can get both devices in unicorn hide (or Aurora Glow, if you insist on Samsung’s nomenclature).