Samsung's Neon lead leaks an "artificial human" on Twitter... and it's dressed like Steve Jobs

What does the future look like? Like a woman named Maya, standing firmly in the uncanny valley and doing her best Steve Jobs impression, if a picture tweeted out by Pranav Mistry, project lead for Samsung Neon, is anything to go on.

Although the leaks and teases from Samsung and its various accounts suggested a CES reveal, apparently we didn't have to wait to get our first glimpse at the mysterious project Neon after all. Though we're going to have to wait for the details. Mistry says "Ready to demo CORE R3" which has been mentioned in posts from Neon official social accounts. It hasn't been clear if the R3 engine is AI, a renderer, or some kind of more cohesive set of components that make up the Neon experience. He says the system can "create new expressions, new movements, [and] new dialog" based on data captured (presumably from a real human subject).

So, CORE R3 is the engine for Samsung's deep fake machine? Is Neon an artificial intelligence with a human face designed to be the world's most realistic Tamagotchi? Is it meant for phone screens, TVs, or some kind of dedicated device? We don't have those answers yet. But whatever it is, as promised, it's definitely not Bixby.

We'll bring you more as we know it, but for now, don't be surprised if 2020 sees a resurgence in turtleneck sales.