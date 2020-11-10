Evan Rodgers

Good Finds

Samsung's still-fantastic Galaxy Tab S6 is 50% off right now

The Tab S6 has a fantastic screen, fast processor, and the pen comes right in the box.

Great hardware

Samsung's Tab S6 may be last year's tablet, but the 10.5-inch OLED display looks fantastic. Plus the Snapdragon 855 inside is no slouch: I have this tablet, and I've played Genshin Impact on it with very high settings and it performs like a champ. Battery life is also a bright spot thanks to the 7,040 mAh battery.

Specs

- 10.5-inch OLED display

- Snapdragon 855

- 6GB of RAM

- 128GB of storage

- microSD card slot

- Pen included in the box

