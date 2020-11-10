Samsung's still-fantastic Galaxy Tab S6 is 50% off right now

Good Finds
The Tab S6 has a fantastic screen, fast processor, and the pen comes right in the box.
Samsung's Tab S6 may be last year's tablet, but the 10.5-inch OLED display looks fantastic. Plus the Snapdragon 855 inside is no slouch: I have this tablet, and I've played Genshin Impact on it with very high settings and it performs like a champ. Battery life is also a bright spot thanks to the 7,040 mAh battery.
- 10.5-inch OLED display
- Snapdragon 855
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB of storage
- microSD card slot
- Pen included in the box