Though not as cheap as its $180 CX Plus wireless earbuds, Sennheiser’s new Momentum True Wireless 3 ($250) are $50 less than the previous Momentum True Wireless 2, while packing more powerful adaptive noise-canceling sound.

The third-generation Sennheiser wireless earbuds aren’t a major upgrade from the Momentum True Wireless 2. The new adaptive noise-cancellation system constantly listens in for ambient noise to suppress it and adjusts itself to fit the noise levels in your environment.

New on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds: adaptive noise-cancellation. Sennheiser

When you need to be more aware of your surroundings, you can turn off the noise cancellation with the touch of a button or switch to transparency mode.

Quality sound — Sennheiser is keeping the internals mostly the same since the Momentum True Wireless 3s still have 7mm drivers. But, there’s now the option for finetuning the sound to your liking with Sennheiser’s Sound Personalization feature that uses a guided listening test. The Smart Control app from Sennheiser gives you a bunch of presets and an equalizer feature to really tailor the sound of the wireless earbuds to your liking.

Inside, the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds use 7mm drivers. Sennheiser

Like the previous Momentum True Wireless 2 wireless earbuds, you’ll get seven hours of battery life that can be extended to 28 hours using the case. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge the case, which can be charged wirelessly, but if you’re in a rush, you can get an hour of music playtime after just 10 minutes of charging.

Sennheiser included three microphones into wireless earbuds for improved audio quality. The updated earbuds are still splash resistant with its IPX4 rating and come with silicone pads in different sizes to offer a more snug fit.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds come in three colors. Sennheiser