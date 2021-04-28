Everyone knows the classic Magic-8 Ball.

You ask yourself a question, say, Should I go to college? Shake the ball and the die inside etched with text returns the answer: No, you shouldn’t go to college. You live by the 8-Ball even though it’s totally random. Your parents think you’re a failure for the rest of your life, not least because you listened to a toy. Or something like that.

But as great as the 8-Ball is, what if it were modernized for the 21st century?