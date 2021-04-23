Signia new hearing aids are disguised as wireless buds

Tech
The company hopes to combat the stigma that some people have about wearing hearing aids.
Hearing aid company Signia has launched two new hearing aids, the Active and Active Pro. The wireless buds resemble truly wireless earbuds of the sort Samsung, Jabra and others sell, but unlike those, Signia’s still require fitting from a professional audiologist.
Despite how useful they can be, many people are embarrassed to be seen wearing hearing aids. Some worry they make them look weak or old, and many people who actually need hearing aids wait years before getting them. The problem’s compounded by the fact most people lose their hearing gradually, rather than suddenly.