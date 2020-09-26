Six standout features in iOS 14

Tech
Apple's iOS 14 is here and there a few things you might want to know to get the most out of it.
The first public iOS 14 beta is upon us. Like most major iOS releases, there are a lot of tweaks to both design and functionality. Here are a few that we think you'll find particularly useful:
What was old is new once more with Apple's decision to add home screen Widgets to iOS 14. The addition of widgets imbues users' home screen with a whole lot of customization options. You can add a weather tab that shows real-time updates, a more pronounced calendar blob, and for the first time, you can customize app icons. This last addition has already lead to some pretty interesting results...