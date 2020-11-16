Sleevenote is a $700 music player for album art nerds

Digital music dominates contemporary consumption because, unlike physical media, it's extremely convenient, portable and, thanks to streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, cheap. But there's something important that's lost with digital albums... something that's at least one of the reasons vinyl continues to boom and now challenges digital album sales: the album art.

A new product called Sleevenote from designer and musician Tom Vek wants to fix that. Essentially a square iPod-like digital music player with a high-quality, high-resolution display, the product is aiming to raise over $655,000 on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. And it's an all-or-nothing campaign, because the custom display dictates that to make the project feasible, at least 1,000 units will need to be made.

Essentially a smart LP sleeve — Featuring a 7.5-inch (measured diagonally), high-resolution touchscreen display and unobtrusive, physical controls on the top edge, Vek's prototype of the Sleevenote offers playback at up to 24-bit/96-kHz via a Cirrus HQ Digital Audio Converter (DAC), a 250 GB solid-state drive, support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and yes, a headphone jack.

The Sleevenote will also support audio streaming from services like Spotify and Apple Music from the get-go through built-in Bluetooth and WiFi, with more options to come depending on demand. It's album artwork relies on an app of the same name that Vek's been working on since 2013, and which musicians can upload high-res album artwork to.

"Album artwork, the original and most authentic presentation of music, has been miniaturised (sic) and compromised in the transition to digital," the campaign blurb reads. "Whether or not you remember the heyday of vinyl or even CD, albums have always come with extra stuff that you've been missing. Sleevenote wants to lead the digital album artwork revolution."

Joel Knight