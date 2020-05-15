Sony's new AR TV app is a superfluous tape measure replacement

Sony is truly breaking new ground in augmented reality with its Envision TV AR app. Available for AR-enabled smartphones, the sole purpose of this app is to help users determine how Sony's televisions would fit in a space. You can find it in Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store.

"As we continue to stay home, this app offers a new way for our customers to confidently purchase a Sony TV in the comfort of their living rooms," Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America, said in a press release. "We hope this new technology takes the guesswork out of shopping online.

