Spotify appears to be testing a smart speaker called ‘Home Thing’

Spotify appears to be testing some sort of home speaker called “Home Thing,” according to popular code leaker, Jane Manchun Wong. Wong first identified the test feature about a month ago.

Probably a home speaker — While the current testing version uses a default Spotify speaker icon, Wong’s first post about the feature displayed a cubical device that certainly resembles a small speaker.

Another smart speaker? In this economy? — Pouring money into smart speaker development in 2020 is a dangerous move, to say the least. The smart home speaker market is already crowded. Amazon’s Echo series has filled homes with inexpensive smart speakers, and the Google Home is doing well for itself, too. Even Samsung is trying to get into the game. Spotify is already available on all of these devices — which means many Spotify users probably own a smart speaker. Alexa: define risky.