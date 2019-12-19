Spotify Tastebuds may mimic Apple Music’s 'Friends Are Listening To' feature

Spotify will reportedly launch a new Tastebuds feature that replicates Apple Music’s “Friends Are Listening To.” The feature was discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering specialist. She found code describing Tastebuds within the app.

What exactly does it do? — As Wong told TechCrunch, users will be able to search people they follow and then view what they’ve been playing most. Spotify users are already able to see what their friends are currently listening to via the desktop add, but Tastebuds would be enabled on mobile.

Spotify confirmed to TechCrunch it’s always working on new features. There’s no guarantee if or when Spotify will launch Tastebuds, but it would almost certainly become a beloved feature.