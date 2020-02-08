Spotify’s Android update keeps playing music after Google Alarms are dismissed

A recent update to the Android Spotify app is causing issues with alarms set using the Google Clock app, according to 9to5Google. The Clock app is the default for alarms, timers, etc. for Pixel users who have largely reported this new bug in a Reddit thread. If users connect their Spotify account to their alarm, the alarm rings normally, but the song will begin playing again like a skipping CD/record in approximately three minutes. When you open Spotify, the time marker is moving, but the app indicates that the song is paused.

Who’s affected? — The thread seems concentrated on Pixel phones, but having the Clock app as the phone’s default is likely contributing to the bug's prevalence. I confirmed the bug on my Pixel 3a running the affected Spotify version (8.5.43.724), but a Samsung Galaxy 9+ running the same version operated normally. In the Reddit thread, however, a Galaxy 8 and OnePlus 7T also experienced the glitchy alarms.

Reddit user, Deedlebagger, shared a video documenting the phenomenon: