Subaru's first all-electric SUV now has an official price

Subaru has finally released pricing for its first all-electric SUV. The Solterra will come in three trim levels — premium, limited, and touring — with price tags starting at $44,995. Subaru says the first Solterras will be arriving in limited numbers at their retailers this summer, in time to be broken in with some outdoor adventuring.

Subaru first unveiled the Solterra in November, debuting it during the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. For those wondering why the Solterra looks so similar to Toyota’s bZ4X, it’s because the two companies worked together to build the platform for the cars.

Subaru

Three trims — While the Toyota bZ4X comes in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, the Solterra will only be available in all-wheel drive. The premium trim starts at $44,995, the limited model starts at $48,485, and the touring trim starts at $51,995. Customers will also be able to take advantage of up to a $7,500 federal tax credit for buying an electric vehicle. It’s worth noting that Toyota says they’re getting close to the threshold of 200,000 EVs sold in a calendar year, which would eventually exclude it from being able to offer the same tax credit. In turn, the Solterra could actually end up being cheaper than the bZ4X which starts at $42,000.

Unless you have a preference for one brand over the other, the two electric SUVs are very similar. The Solterra gets a 228-mile range with its high-capacity lithium ion battery pack and can fast charge 80 percent of its battery in under an hour. The max range doesn’t exactly scream camper vehicle for any long-range weekend getaways, but you’ll manage if you can find some electric car charging stations along the way.

Subaru

No terrain too tough — The Solterra was built with 215 horsepower and 249 lb.-ft of torque from its front and rear motors. The electric SUV can also get into snow, deep snow, dirt and mud with its Dual-Function X-Mode feature that gives you better traction and control in any terrain. Subaru jammed a bunch of safety features into the Solterra, including emergency steering assist, brake assist, cruise control with lane-tracing assist, and much more. The electric SUV also has a 12.3-inch touch screen as its infotainment system and a wireless charging phone dock in the center console.

Subaru

Subaru seems to have struck a nice balance between a commuting vehicle and a vehicle that’s capable of some off-road action with the Solterra, but it’s going to be facing some serious competition from other automakers and their electric SUVs. Not even counting Toyota’s bZ4X, the Solterra will be entering a growing market that’s going to see Fisker’s Ocean EV starting at $38,000 with a 340-mile range and Volkswagen’s ID.5 GTX that will likely fall around the same pricing as the new Subaru.