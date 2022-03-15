Super73's C1X concept blurs the line between electric bike and motorcycle

Tech
Super73 knows e-bikes are a gateway to something faster.
If gateway drugs exist, electric bikes might make the list. As pleasing as an e-bike ride may be, sometimes you just need something way, way faster. That’s where Super73’s new C1X concept comes in.
Super73 has made a name for itself selling an increasingly wide array of premium electric bikes, but the C1X concept seeks to give riders a definitive “next step,” by delivering what the company bills as “motorcycle performance” wrapped in a more welcoming e-bike package.