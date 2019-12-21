Tesla will get full self-driving 'sneak preview' and Stardew Valley in holiday update

More in-dash games are headed to Tesla vehicles, according to Elon Musk. Musk tweeted this week that the "Tesla holiday software update has FSD [full-self driving] sneak preview, Stardew Valley, Lost Backgammon, and a few other things." As usual, he didn't elaborate any further.

It's a pretty pricey update; according to CNET, it will come for $7,000. The CEO previously hinted at an upcoming FSD preview during the Q3 quarterly earnings meeting in 2019. “While it’s going to be tight,” Musk said at the time, the company has been working toward an “early access release of a feature-complete Full Self-Driving feature this year,” albeit limited.