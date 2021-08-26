Tesla’s redesigned its mobile app so it’s better looking and more useful

One key benefit of Tesla vehicles is that they’re super-connected to the internet, so much so that the automaker is able to improve customer’s cars even years after they roll off the line. The same applies, of course, to its mobile apps.

To that end, Electrek reports that Tesla has released a completely redesigned version of its app, with which drivers can manage their vehicle and control functions like preheating from afar.

Minor but convenient — The newly updated app, version 4.0, includes a slew of enhancements that are minor but should nonetheless be welcomed by owners. For instance, Tesla’s can be unlocked using just a smartphone, but owners with multiple vehicles (so relatable, lol) have complained that they have to select a specific car in the app before they can use their phone to unlock. Now, Tesla has improved the “phone key” system to more intelligently understand which car you’re standing next to and unlock that one.

Complaining about the experience of owning two Tesla’s... we can only imagine. Electrek

The app also includes improvements for owners of its Powerwall stationary home battery. Owners of that system can now press one button called “Go Off-Grid” to disconnect their home from a utility grid and rely solely on the Powerwall for energy.