Tesla’s voice-shifting Sentry Mode is as creepy as it is gimmicky

Tech
Modulating your voice probably isn't going to save your car from being jacked, but it does sound pretty cool.
Tesla has never shied away from gimmicky product placement or full blown joke feature, but new additions to Sentry Mode have once again pushed boundaries in the automotive inane.
In case you’re unfamiliar, Sentry Mode is a Tesla feature first introduced in 2019 that allows owners to activate a suite of security measures (video-enabled threat detection, recording, display alarms, and mobile notifications), designed to help keep you abreast of your vehicle remotely.