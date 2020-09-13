Get the AirPods Pro for $50 off, but you need to act fast

The AirPods Pro... what can you say about them that hasn't already been said? If you're an iPhone owner, they are the current gold standard as far as long-lasting, noise-canceling, status-projecting wireless buds go.

Don't believe us? Here's what editor (and amateur musicologist) Raymond Wong had to say in his review:

At $249, AirPods Pros cost $90 extra, but holy Batman, are they worth the money if you’ve been waiting on Apple to deliver on great sound. Sony’s $229 WF-1000XM3 were the best wireless earbuds with noise cancellation, but Apple just dunked on them with comparable (if not better) sound quality inside of smaller and lighter buds that fit in a tinier charging case. For the whole package, AirPods Pro are worth the extra $20 over Sony’s buds.

Well guess what? Right now Staples has a fairly insane deal on Apple's star players. The office supply powerhouse is letting brand new AirPods Pro out the door with a bonkers discount of $50 off. That's right, for a limited time only, you can get your hands on these earbuds for $199 (with free shipping to boot). If you've been on the fence about the Pros because of the price, you probably won't find a better deal this season. The deal ends on 19th, but we wouldn't be surprised if they sell out long before that date. So if you're going to do it, do it quickly.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

The site is also selling the normal AirPods for $129 (a $30 discount) or the version with the wireless case for $164 (a $35 cut), but with a price this low for the Pro model, it's hard to resist that premium sound and noise cancellation. This deal isn't going to last long, so you'd better get shopping right now.