The Apple HomePod Mini won't support Spotify

As expected, Apple today unveiled a smaller version of its HomePod smart speaker, the HomePod Mini. Priced at $99 (the same as Google's new Nest speaker, but closer in dimensions to the Next Mini), the Mini will support Apple's HomeKit for smarthome devices, include an Intercomm feature, and integrate with various third-party services... but there's one major thing missing: Spotify.

Apple of course wants HomePod users to use its own Apple Music service, but leaving out Spotify — which remains the world's most popular music-streaming service, despite Apple's efforts — is going to make it a tough sell, especially for those already invested in a rival smarthome speaker system, like Google's or Amazon's.

Apple

A glaring omission — Apple's already on the backfoot when it comes to the smart speaker market. Its HomePod launched long after Amazon and Google entered the market, and the price meant limited uptake. Then there's the problem of Siri. It might be on "one billion" devices, according to Apple, but that doesn't mean one billion people use it. Especially considering that total includes Mac computers and not just iPhones. By excluding Spotify from the HomePod ecosystem, Apple's ensuring some consumers won't even consider it.