The Galaxy S21 is less than 3 weeks old and it's already $300 off

Good Finds
This is why you never buy a new Samsung phone on day one. The S21 came out less than three weeks ago and it's already down 38 percent.
That was fast! Samsung released the Galaxy S21 series just a few weeks ago, and we're already seeing some insane deals emerge.
Discounts appear often, but Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 with triple rear cameras for this cheap is a steal.
(Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.)