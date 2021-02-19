Cory Gunther

The Galaxy S21 is less than 3 weeks old and it's already $300 off

This is why you never buy a new Samsung phone on day one. The S21 came out less than three weeks ago and it's already down 38 percent.

That was fast! Samsung released the Galaxy S21 series just a few weeks ago, and we're already seeing some insane deals emerge.

Killer deal

Discounts appear often, but Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 with triple rear cameras for this cheap is a steal.

Get it for $499 with Google Fi (Reg $799)

