The hacker behind the massive Twitter hack was a 17-year-old from Florida

Whoever took down Twitter in the massive hack that resulted in the hijackings of majority celebrity profiles surely was a state-sponsored actor, right? Or maybe a sophisticated, organized crime ring? Think again. Officials in Florida have arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of being the "mastermind" behind the hack that was used to promote a Bitcoin scam.

Previously it was speculated the hacker was a 21-year-old from England, so somehow the story still managed to get worse.

This is your king? — The teen, Graham Clark, was hit with 30 felony charges for "scamming people across America" in connection with the hack. Over several hours, more than $130,000 was sent to a Bitcoin address tweeted out by dozens of high-profile accounts belonging to the likes of Bill Gates and Elon Musk. Twitter eventually had to shut down the ability to tweet from verified accounts and says that its internal tools are locked down while it strengthens its security measures.

Twitter yesterday said in a series of tweets that the perpetrator of the hack pulled it off by tricking employees over the phone to hand over their login credentials for internal tools. Reportedly over 1,000 employees of the company were able to access a "God Mode" panel allowing one to take over full control of any account. More than 130 accounts were accessed, 35 of which had their DMs accessed.

“We appreciate the swift actions of law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to cooperate as the case progresses,” Twitter said after the arrest was made. “For our part, we are focused on being transparent and providing updates regularly.”

President Trump's account was never accessed, but Twitter said that's because his account has extra protections — likely after a previous instance in which a contractor temporarily suspended his account.

How embarrassing — Nonetheless, the whole situation is quite embarrassing for Twitter, a $28 billion company that we now know was effectively crippled for hours by a teenage boy. The company has never been able to shake its reputation as a mess internally, held up by duct tape ever since the early days when the site would frequently crash under high traffic and display the famous Fail Whale.

At the very least, we should be grateful that the hacker wasn't someone more sophisticated. Clark could've accessed untold numbers of private messages and used them for blackmail. Twitter has previously been infilitrated by employees working as spies for Saudi Arabia to monitor dissidents on the platform. But instead it appears Clark's motivations were simply to get enough 'coin to buy a Lamborghini or something.