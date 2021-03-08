The iMac Pro is officially dead, Apple confirms

Apple has officially confirmed that, after just three years on the market, the iMac Pro is being discontinued. The standard model is still available on Apple’s website, but it’s only sticking around while supplies last; production of the high-end all-in-one desktop has already concluded.

The California-based company confirmed the news to CNET after various users across the internet noticed that very few customization options were available for the iMac Pro on Apple’s web store. The iMac Pro’s listing on the online store now includes a subheader reading While supplies last.

RIP. Apple

The iMac Pro was introduced at the end of 2017 as Apple’s most high-end all-in-one desktop system, with impressive baseline specs and a stunning 27-inch Retina 5K screen. In the intervening years, though, Apple has released products on all sides of the computing spectrum that make the iMac Pro mostly unnecessary. We can’t say this addition to the Apple graveyard hurts all that much.

Who’s buying this, anyway? — The iMac Pro is a stunning feat of modern computing — and, in 2021, it’s almost entirely unnecessary. When Apple released the machine in 2017, it filled a void in the company’s lineup: an ultra-high-end all-in-one for those who needed more lifting power than a regular iMac or MacBook Pro could provide.

Apple’s computer offerings have seen significant upgrades in the past few years, though. The 27-inch iMac was upgraded last summer to include spectacular specs like a 10-core Intel processor, up to 8TB of SSD storage, and up to 128GB of RAM.

There’s also the existence of the cheese-grater Mac Pro to consider. Its starting price is significantly higher than the iMac Pro at $6,499, but its power outperforms the iMac. And the spectrum of upgrades between the plain-old iMac and the Mac Pro is just so customizable that there really is no void for the iMac Pro to fill anymore.

More iMacs incoming — Apple’s discontinuation of the iMac Pro also lines up with rumors we’ve been hearing about another updated iMac coming later this year. That iMac looks like it could be — finally — a significant shift from the standard iMac formula, with much less bezel and much more pastel.

Those same reports detail a forthcoming Mac Pro Mini, too, at just half the size of the current Mac Pro and with additional power from Apple’s own M1 chip.

And thus the iMac Pro’s life comes to an anticlimactic end. Can’t say we’ll miss it all that much.