The iPad Air 4 pairs Apple's most powerful chip ever with a new Touch ID sensor

Today at its 'Time Flies' event, Apple announced its redesigned fourth-generation iPad Air and major performance updates to its entry-level 8th generation model.

The new tablet, which starts at $599, comes with several notable updates including the use of a brand new chip called the A14 Bionic which, according to Apple, "challenges the laws of physics."

The chip delivers 2x the performance of its predecessor and is the first to use a 5-nanometer chip design technology. That means the A14 Bionic is able to cram 11.8 billion transistors into one chip.

Those improvements increase performance to the tune of 11 trillion operations per second and deliver energy savings while allowing for significant improvements in machine learning — Apple says ML is 10x greater than previous iterations.

Outside of the major performance boost, the flagship feature is arguably a new Touch ID, which is now embedded in the power button — a first on any Apple devices. Does this hint at Touch ID returning on the iPhone 12? Sadly, there's no Face ID on the iPad Air 4.

Apple says that the newest sensor is the smallest Touch ID of its kind. It's integrated into the top button of the iPad Air and delivers comparable performance to previous versions.

For iPad hopefuls looking to spend a little less money, Apple also rolled out major updates to its most popular 8th generation iPad with the addition of its A12 Bionic chip which delivers significant performance enhancements.

Touch ID is back! Apple

Devloping...