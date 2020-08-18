The latest iPad mini 5 is $50 off on Amazon, but you have to move fast

If you haven't paid much attention to the iPad mini lately, we don't blame you. It often gets overshadowed because it's bigger than a smartphone but not so much bigger as to offer a completely different experience. However, quarantine has kind of changed the calculus. Apple's tablet sales as of late have seen meaningful gains as people hunker down and entertain themselves at home.

The iPad mini is worth another look, now that it's $349 right now on Amazon, down from the regular $399.

For less than an iPhone SE 2 and the same price as a Pixel 4a, you get a tablet with a way larger 7.9-inch Retina display, the A12 Bionic chip, and 10 hours of battery life. The iPad mini also supports the Apple Pencil (the first-gen model) and side-by-side apps — features that were previously exclusive to the high-end iPad Pro.

The iPad mini could be a particularly good buy if you have children who need some distraction. It's got a really lightweight frame so it could be easy for the little ones to carry around and hold. The tablet could also be good for someone just trying to escape their family and find an empty room from which to keep binging Hulu's Normal People – it's addictive but quite raunchy.

If you remember the original iPad mini for its low-res, air-gapped display, and slow processor, you'll surely be impressed with how much better the tablet is now. This is a real iPad for someone who wants the small form-factor and not simply a cheap, compromised tablet.

The A12 Bionic chip also ensures it'll be able to handle several more years worth of iOS software updates before it goes to the graveyard.