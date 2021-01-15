The most mind-bending phone of 2020 is on sale for 30% off

Good Finds
Folding? No thanks. Catch us out here flipping and multi-tasking
Back in May of 2020, when we were still grappling with our new, topsy-turvy world, LG said guess what: portrait swivel phone. The company announced the LG Wing, presumably to capitalize on the foldables buzz generated by the Samsung Flip and the comically unready Motorola Razr.
The main sell, naturally, is the Wing's ability to multi-task with its secondary screen. In the promo videos LG shows off the ability to watch videos while ordering take-out, responding to text messages, and following turn-by-turn directions. Now that's some dedication the content.