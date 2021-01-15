Input Staff

The most mind-bending phone of 2020 is on sale for 30% off

Folding? No thanks. Catch us out here flipping and multi-tasking

The LG Wing

Back in May of 2020, when we were still grappling with our new, topsy-turvy world, LG said guess what: portrait swivel phone. The company announced the LG Wing, presumably to capitalize on the foldables buzz generated by the Samsung Flip and the comically unready Motorola Razr.

Flippin' multi-tasking

The main sell, naturally, is the Wing's ability to multi-task with its secondary screen. In the promo videos LG shows off the ability to watch videos while ordering take-out, responding to text messages, and following turn-by-turn directions. Now that's some dedication the content.

