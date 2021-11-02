Raspberry Pi somehow made the Zero 2 W smaller and way more powerful

Tech
5X
The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is five times faster than the original Zero W.
It’s been almost six years since the Raspberry Pi company launched the Pi Zero, which was followed up with the wireless Zero W model. Since then, it’s been the smallest, least expensive computer sold by the company, with plenty of power for running everything from a motion-tracking security cam to an emulation console.
Now, the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is here, offering a significant improvement to the original. It uses the same Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC that was used on the launch version of the Raspberry Pi 3, though with CPU cores that are slightly downclocked. The higher performance, however, doesn’t come from an expanded board.