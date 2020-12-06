James Pero

These electric vehicles look like the stuff of sci-fi is made of

Daymak unveiled several electric vehicle concepts including a mysterious flying vehicle.

"Futuristic" is a word that gets thrown around a lot, especially when it comes electric vehicles, and while not all of those entrants may earn that designation, this concept line from Daymak definitely does.

Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment/Getty Images

The Avvenire line, unveiled this month, outlines several new electric vehicles, including some single-passenger vehicles with a heavy dose of solar power, an e-bike, and even a flying EV. Let's start with the more mundane concepts (if you can call them that)...

