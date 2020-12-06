Tech
Daymak unveiled several electric vehicle concepts including a mysterious flying vehicle.
"Futuristic" is a word that gets thrown around a lot, especially when it comes electric vehicles, and while not all of those entrants may earn that designation, this concept line from Daymak definitely does.
The Avvenire line, unveiled this month, outlines several new electric vehicles, including some single-passenger vehicles with a heavy dose of solar power, an e-bike, and even a flying EV. Let's start with the more mundane concepts (if you can call them that)...