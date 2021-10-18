These ports make Apple's new MacBook Pros a lot more convenient

Tech
I think we speak for everyone when we say: “Death to the dongle.”
Ports might not be the sexiest feature, but if you’ve ever used a dongle, you know just how critical they can be. Luckily, Apple is once again heeding the importance of ports with its newest 2021 MacBook Pro lineup. Here are all the additions (or re-additions) poised to make your life a lot easier...
HDMI ports have been absent in the MacBook Pro lineup since 2015, so a resurrection has been a long time coming. The ability to swiftly connect your laptop to an external monitor will likely be welcomed by all Mac users, especially those using their Pro for video editing.