This 50-inch Samsung TV that doubles as art is $350 off today

It might be Amazon Prime Day, but Best Buy is not messing around. Offering a preview of Black Friday prices, the retailer has taken serious discounts off Samsung’s QLED Frame Series. These TVs transform into a work of art of your choice when they’re not in use and are so good at it, you might forget there’s a TV in the room.

The 50-inch version is no longer a four-figure purchase at $950 — a savings of $350. TV sizes across the series, from a bedroom-friendly 32-inches to a home theater/art exhibition-worthy 75-inches, are also at least 20 percent off.

The Samsung QLED Frame — There are a lot of gimmicks that pop up in the TV market, from curved displays to impossibly thin concept displays. When Samsung unveiled the Frame Series, however, it felt like a genuine response to how people interact with their televisions.

In quarantine, we’re glued to our screens more than ever, but these TVs offer a break from at least one of them. Users can buy individual works or subscribe to an expanding gallery of famous art, and they can also upload their own photos (albeit necessitating a 16:9 aspect ratio). There’s a special no-gap mount included that really creates the illusion of a hung painting or photograph. You can look up from your work and rest your eyes on an Impressionist painting or glance at a reminder of how cute your kids are as you clean the third mess of the day and try to answer questions about New Math.

When it’s actually in use, the Frame also happens to be a great smart TV. The 4K, HDR-compatible display runs a slew of your favorite apps: Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Showtime, Sling TV, YouTube. It also connects with your other devices through Bluetooth, and it has a built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free operation. There’s also the oxymoron of “good motion-smoothing,” but here is your periodic reminder to turn that off when the sports ball game is over.

The Frame Series is on sale through Wednesday and affects the 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. The only size that’s technically cheaper on Amazon is the 55-inch model, but it’s only $2 less and Best Buy will match the price if you’re really into squeezing savings out of corporations.