Tech
"Reface" animates your selfies so it looks as if you're singing to popular songs.
One of the most popular uses of artificial intelligence is in altering pictures of people to create fun effects and reimagine reality. Think Snapchat filters that let you see what you’d look like with a beard.
An app called Reface that’s been around since 2020 allows users to do something similar, swapping faces in videos with their own so that one could, for instance, see what they’d look like as a character in a popular movie.
Now, a new feature Reface launched yesterday allows users to turn pictures of themselves and others into animated lip-syncing videos.