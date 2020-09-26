Working from home has upended lots of people's lives. Some folks have begun to leave cities for good as their employers announce intentions to let people stay home permanently, a move that would've seemed unheard of even a year ago. But even if you want to head back to the office eventually, it looks like it'll be quite a while before that happens, and it may only be occasionally, with most of your work still done at home.

So you need to do yourself a favor and stop squinting at your MacBook screen. It's time to add a second display you can use so you're not constantly toggling between Zoom meetings and your notes. Fortunately, one of the best and cheapest gaming monitors is on sale for $279.99, a 30 percent drop from its normal $399 list price. Even if you're not a gamer you're sure to get joy from using this display.

The Acer XG270HU is a 27-inch, 2K-resolution monitor, and what's particularly notable about it is its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. That can be particularly nice if you do lots of gaming, because you're not going to notice motion blurring when objects are moving quickly. But even for non-gamers, the 2560 x 1440 pixel count and 1,000:1 contrast ratio will give you vibrant colors and clarity that are a pleasure to stare at all day. The XG270HU also has an anti-glare coating and good viewing angles, which are a plus, albeit non-essential.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Design-wise, this monitor has a "bezel-less" frame that looks quite sleek save for the chin, and its profile is similarly slim. The only downside is that the stand is a bit flimsy, and the tilt adjustment horizontally and vertically is limited. But hey, it's $279. Models with comparable specs from Samsung and Acer easily go for $400 or more. Plus, you can always buy a mounting arm and solve that problem while also freeing up some desk space.

The only color option available at this sale price is a loud orange, but if you're okay with that, the monitor is a sweet buy. The sale ends on Sunday, September 27.