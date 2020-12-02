This picture frame is an affordable hologram that fits on your desk

Tech
Looking Glass says it has the most advanced and affordable holographic display out there.
Let's face it, holograms are cool; they epitomize just about everything we want to see out of future technology — an allure that often puts them at the center of a lot of our favorite pieces of science fiction. There's just one big problem: holograms, the convincing kind you see in movies, are really expensive to produce.
For example, holograms from this professional service, Arena 3D Industrial Illusion (which produced the interviewable hologram of Julian Assange seen here), start at more than $18,000 for a 13-foot projection.