This is Samsung's Neon in action

We've just seen our first live demo of Neon, and if you want to be creeped out and excited at the same time, this is your tech. Samsung just threw on a quick demo preceding their "big show" on the CES main floor, and it was something like watching Westworld, beta version.

An engineer holding a tablet with various controls for the Neon avatars staged a few seemingly realtime demos of two "artificial humans" performing a variety of subtle expressions and actions. There was some noticeable lag between when commands were issued and then enacted, but it wasn't too rough. Then the engineer turned the demo over to more of a "live" demo where he interacted via voice commands and questions, and things got a little rockier. Lips didn't quite sync up and it wasn't clear how well the system was interpreting his commands (if it actually was a system, and not someone controlling the Neon from behind the screen). A yellow cable running from the tablet to a hole in wall raised plenty of questions (as did most of the demo). If the Neon system is running live CGI, it's extremely impressive in terms of rendering, but the AI part of the system looks like it needs some work. When a member of the crowd asked one of the avatars if she was married, it seemed to answer the question as "will you marry me?" "I'll have to think about that... for a year." Well, the bot's got jokes, at least.

We'll be updating this post with more impressions and observations as Samsung shows off more (and hopefully says more). Right now my takeaway is that Neon is deeply unsettling in the way it cracks the uncanny valley. There are also questions about whether or not having a middle-aged man "operating" two young girls on screen is good optically (spoiler: I don't think it is).

Update: Neon lead Pranav Mistry is on stage and says "Neon is just a stopover to the next reality." Hmm. Okay. There's a lot of lead up here talking philosophy. Not showing the fake / real people who may or may not be reacting in realtime. Despite some early demo issues, Pranav was able to show a comparison from 2018 of early experiments of a live talking head and a "computed" version of the same person. They look almost identical.

Pranav says, "This never happened. This man never wore this shirt."

The team ran through the demo we got a look at earlier. As the engineers ran through rehearsed patterns, Pranav said that there are "seven million" ways the avatars could smile or frown. Those smiles and frowns are controlled by tablet, of course. Pranav says the point of using the tablets is to show the power of the CORE R3 engine that supposedly runs all of this (how it does that is not clear at all). It was a little surprising to see the same demo that we watched before, which came off as canned and prerecorded.

There was an insistance today that Neon has fewer one-to-one consumer applications (say, as a personal service you interact with casually), and is geared more towards the idea that Neon is meant for customer service and businesses that need a front-facing representative.

Update 2: The demo had several major issues, forcing Neon's engineers to reboot the system only to take us back to the demo we were watching earlier (some of which you can see in the video above). It didn't build confidence that this is in any way live. If Samsung wanted to blow anyone away today, this didn't do the job.

Pranav said that in a couple of hours they're going to run through the demo again, and that the system will really be unveiled towards the end of the year at an event called Neon World, conveniently, which makes you wonder why the company was so eager to show off this very early work at CES. "Our goal is to bring an AI-driven being that is virtually real. This is not a bot. We aim to make Neon... more like friends." Samsung gets points for vision, but until we can interact with a Neon ourselves (don't worry, we're trying!), this is just very expensive, elaborate, and actually quite impressive vaporware.