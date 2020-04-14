This Italian collector got his hands on rare prototypes of the original Apple Watch

Rare prototypes of the OG Apple Watch have surfaced, thanks to a dedicated Italian collector. Giulio Zompetti, a 27-year-old from Milan, collects prototypes of the iPhone and recently obtained 12 of the never-before-seen devices. He decided to share his Apple Watch collection, as well as a fraction of his story, with Motherboard.

The original Apple Watch prototypes have slight differences that never made it to production, including the Death Star-esque logo that's also been seen on iPhone prototypes and a different arrangement of sensors. All of the markings, QR codes, and logos are consistent with prototypes Motherboard has seen in the past.

Cracked gold? — Zompetti said each of the watches he's obtained are broken and that he sourced them from e-waste facilities. Because the key components are still intact, he hopes to be able to fix them before turning around and selling them. How much they'd fetch, exactly, is unclear. "This stuff doesn’t have an estimated value," he said.