This portable generator could save your butt, and it’s $100 off right now

Good Finds
When a crisis hits, you're gonna be glad you have this baby to keep all of your devices (including your fridge) charged up.
Whether you're camping in a tent or stuck at home without power like the unfortunate souls in Texas are experiencing, having some backup power is a smart idea.
So when you see the Anker PowerHouse II portable generator available at a major $100 discount like this you definitely want to snag one.
(Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.)